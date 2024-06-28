ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Up 16%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares rose 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.67 ($0.25). Approximately 200,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 29,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.95 ($0.22).

ProCook Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.87.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

