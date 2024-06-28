PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,866,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.16 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,010 shares of company stock valued at $732,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

