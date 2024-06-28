Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lindsay by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNN

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.