B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 52,873 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.40 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

