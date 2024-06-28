PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

