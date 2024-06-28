B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

