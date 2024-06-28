PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of OCA Acquisition worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in OCA Acquisition by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 191,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 709,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OCAX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

