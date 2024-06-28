B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

