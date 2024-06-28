FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of FiscalNote worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOTE. B. Riley lifted their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,679 shares of company stock valued at $69,705. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NOTE opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

