Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells $1,189,971.27 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MTX opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 374.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
