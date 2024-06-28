Robert Boynton Sells 200,000 Shares of Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Boynton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.67), for a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($733,333.33).

Chrysos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Get Chrysos alerts:

Chrysos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.