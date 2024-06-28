Robert Boynton Sells 200,000 Shares of Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Boynton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.67), for a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($733,333.33).
Chrysos Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Chrysos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chrysos
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.