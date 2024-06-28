Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 9,664 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashutosh Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 10th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after buying an additional 155,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.