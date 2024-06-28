Paul Martin Purcell Sells 8,654 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,218,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.56 million and a P/E ratio of 38.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

