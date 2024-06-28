Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 4,548 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HOV opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $838.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
