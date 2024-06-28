B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

