B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

