B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $388,781,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $444.77 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

