B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $225,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

