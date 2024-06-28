iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,778 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

