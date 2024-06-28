Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $48,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,260,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after buying an additional 563,232 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,579 shares of company stock worth $2,238,595 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

