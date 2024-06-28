B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,250 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $58.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.