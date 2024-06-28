B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 573 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $166.49 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

