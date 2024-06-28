B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

