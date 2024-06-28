B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $28.02 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.42, a P/E/G ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

