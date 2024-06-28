Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

