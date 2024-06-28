United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

