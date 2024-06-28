Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

