Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance
Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $89.73.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile
