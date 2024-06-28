Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Acumen Capital Analysts

Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$303.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

