NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 6.5 %
NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.18. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
