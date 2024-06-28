StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

BDL stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

