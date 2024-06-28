Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given a C$119.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $23,468,681. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.