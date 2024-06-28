JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $175.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 141.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth $166,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

