Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.08.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$77.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$64.82 and a one year high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

