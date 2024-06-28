Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.27.

VNO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

