Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.08.

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

