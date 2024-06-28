B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $3,259,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $12,686,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,221 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

