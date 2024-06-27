RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

