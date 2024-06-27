DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTI opened at $268.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average of $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $403.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

