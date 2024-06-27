Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 216.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $549.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

