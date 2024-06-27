Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

