iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $548.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average is $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

