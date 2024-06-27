BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

