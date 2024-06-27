Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 27.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 22,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $513.12 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,737,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,607 shares of company stock valued at $113,147,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

