BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $586-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.13 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

