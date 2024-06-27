DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

