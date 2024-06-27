Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $856.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $522.10 and a 52 week high of $873.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $793.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.97. The company has a market capitalization of $379.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

