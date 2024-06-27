FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of low-to-mid single-digit increase, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.47 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-22.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.09.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.19 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $296.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock worth $32,177,298 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

