Aspiriant LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VUG stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.