Aspiriant LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

