Brookstone Capital Management Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

