Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

